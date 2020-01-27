Willard W. "Lock" Hartley II, 76, of Washington, died Friday, January 24, 2020, in the emergency department of Washington Hospital.

He was born November 24, 1943, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Willard W. Hartley and Norma "Peggy" Cochran Pressler.

Lock was a 1961 graduate of Washington High School, a 1964 graduate of California University, where he received his bachelor of science degree, and he also did graduate studies at West Virginia University.

He was employed at and retired from Upper St. Clair High School as a German teacher for 35 years, where he took students to Germany for tours many times.

Lock followed Washington High School and Upper S.t Clair High School sports very closely. He was inducted into Washington-Greene Hall of Fame, Upper St. Clair Athletic Hall of Fame, Washington High School Hall of Fame and Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He also received the Achievements Award from the City of Washington, Certificate of Appreciation Award and the Prexie Pride Award.

He loved traveling, especially to New York City.

Surviving are his sister, Connie J. (Jerry) VonScio of Washington; a nephew, Kevin (Marcy) VonScio of Washington; four great-nephews, Drew and Kyle VonScio of Washington and Christopher and Nicholas VonScio of Beckley, W.Va.; two special aunts, Betty Lou (the late Dean) Culley of McDonald and Kay (the late Edward) Wise of Washington; and numerous other family members and friends.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a nephew, Keith VonScio.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where an additional visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, January 29, with the Rev. Jim Kimmell officiating. Private inurnment will be in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

