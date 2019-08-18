William A. Cox, 90, of Tybee Island, Ga., formerly of Washington, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, in his home.

He was born April 17, 1929, in Arden, a son of Alfred G. and Margaret Hegedus Cox.

Mr. Cox was a veteran of the Korean conflict, serving with the U.S. Navy. He spent two of his four years of service as a medic in the Yokosuka Japan Hospital.

Mr. Cox retired in 1992 from Joy Manufacturing as a warehouseman. He was a member of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands, Bears Club Den 83, American Legion Post 175 and Elks Club 776.

On August 16, 1952, he married Dolores Simonini, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Lori Cox Westphall; a granddaughter, Jessalyn Westphall; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Restanio, Shirley DiPaoli Haley and Margaret Benning, and two brothers, Arnold and Robert Cox.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, with Father Carmen D'Amico as celebrant.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.