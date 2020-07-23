1/1
William "Bill" Adams, 69, of Avella, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He was born August 29, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late Robert Paul and Geraldine May Beatty Adams.

Bill was a 1968 graduate of Avella High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corp as a Staff Sergeant during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1976.

He worked as a machine operator for Brockway Glass until the business closed and then at Mac Plastics in Canonsburg. Bill was a member of the Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643 of Avella and was involved with the legion's honor guard.

When Bill was younger, he enjoyed hunting and in his later years, he loved to garden and socialize with friends and family.

Surviving are three daughters, Wanda Jean Witham Adams, Tina Myers and Billie Ryan, all of Iowa; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Patty Papa of Avella; four brothers, Robert (Terri) Adams Jr. of Yorba Linda, Calif., David Adams of Washington, Richard (Cindy) Adams of Wellsburg, W.Va. and Delvin Adams of Avella.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Roger and Larry "Bear" Adams; and a sister, Shirley Unrue.

A private graveside service will be in Independence Cemetery, Avella. Full military rites will be according by Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bert C. Siders American Legion Post 643, 30 Short Street, Avella, PA 15312.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
My Dad when he was promoted to Sargent in US Marine Corp. I love you Daddy!
Billie
Daughter
July 23, 2020
Semper Fi Marine. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. R.I.P.
Brother Marine, McKeesport, Pa.
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
we are so very sorry to hear of Bills passing. You are all in our thoughts and prayers love Uncle Bill, Aunt Mary and Linda May he Rest In Peace
Linda Booth
Family
