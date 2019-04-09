William Albert Muntan Sr., 87, of Monongahela, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Grandview Estates, Elizabeth.

He was born January 10, 1932, in New Eagle, a son of Charles and Mary Komar Muntan.

Bill was a graduate of Monongahela High School, Class of 1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War, and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Monongahela.

For 60 years, he owned and operated Aull Door Co. Inc. in New Eagle. Bill enjoyed working and was very dedicated to his business. He could be seen eating breakfast every morning before work at Hills Restaurant. Because his business was very demanding, Bill set aside Sundays as a family day. They enjoyed going to Danny's in South Park for pizza, trips to Idlewild Park and traveling to West Virginia. Besides his love for his family, he lived for the Pittsburgh Penguins games and was a long-time season ticket holder.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Murphy Muntan, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage November 23, 2018; two sons, Craig (Doris) Forsberg of Monongahela and William A. (Kyra) Muntan Jr. of Stockdale; daughter Michelle (Vincent) Faiello of Liberty Borough; four grandchildren, Ryan Edward and Austin Jeremy Forsberg and William Murphy and Victoria Rose Muntan; two sisters, Charlotte Dickie of Cranberry and Barbara Muntan of Charleroi; brother Robert (Sharon) Muntan of Monongahela; six nieces; and five nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward Forsberg; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Franks and April Roberts; and his brother, Charles Muntan Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Committal services and entombment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, with military honors accorded by Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 430 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

