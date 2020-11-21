William Arthur "Bill" Garrett, 79, of Washington, died November 14, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, following a five-year battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

He was born May 31, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late James Garrett and Mildred Rose Bowen.

Mr. Garrett graduated from West Greene High School in 1959. He served in the Air Force from February 2, 1960, until July 16, 1963, spending three years of that time stationed in Germany. He then served in the Air Force Reserves until February 1, 1966.

He was a welder for 35 years, working at National Annealing Box, DBT and Caterpillar.

Mr. Garrett was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Claysville Legion Riders, American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175, Veterans of Foreign Wars in Washington, the Red Knights, and the Patriot Guard Riders, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

He adored his Shih tzu dog, Hudson, enjoyed riding motorcycles and visiting with his wonderful neighbors, and loved his country and the American flag.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Linda R. Bell, whom he married September 18, 1965.

Also surviving are a daughter, Bobbi Mark (David) of Canonsburg; a stepson, John Lyons of Washington; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Jackie Garrett of Bentleyville; a brother-in-law, Ron Bell (the late Cathy) of Washington; and two sisters-in-law, Eva Lee Johnson (Bill) of Washington and Barb Bell of Washington.

Deceased are brothers James, Jack and David Garrett; sister- and brother-in-law, Lois and Jim Sinclair; and brother-in-law Bill Bell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, in Immaculate Conception Church of Saint James Parish, with Father George Chortos as celebrant. Burial in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Please note "Pets for Vets" on subject line.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.