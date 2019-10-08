William B. "Bill" McAfee went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 18, 1938, in Amity, a son of the late Mary Elaine Brown and Kenneth C. McAfee.

Mr. McAfee worked for Washington Steel Corporation for 34 years, most of which time he worked six days a week. After beginning his career as a laborer in 1958, he retired as a supervisor in 1992.

He was a member of the Sunset Lodge No. 623 Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania.

Bill was both an optimistic and goal-oriented person, forming a plan for each day and working to complete it.

He bowled on the Wednesday night bowling leagues for many years and usually enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play.

Bill loved watching and supporting his grandchildren as they participated in baseball and golf. There was nothing that Bill would rather do than spend time with his family. He loved them very much.

Following retirement, he moved to Florida, living his lifelong dream of golfing regularly in beautiful weather. He made many friends in Florida, enjoying many good times with them. During the spring and summer, he returned to his family and friends near Washington, moving there permanently in his later years.

Bill will be sadly missed by his family and friends, including his good and loyal friend, Bobby Swantek, whom Bill appreciated very much.

He lived at Strabane Village and met many kind people, always enjoying his time there. Bill became instant friends with Bob Perenic, whom he liked very much. He made friends easily and was loved by many.

A man who loved the Lord, Bill did a Bible study every morning and enjoyed spending time in prayer at the chapel in Strabane Village.

Surviving are two children, Kimberly Hamilton and Jeffrey (Christy) McAfee; five grandchildren, Stefanie Hamilton (Stephen) King, Nathan Hamilton, William Christopher and Chase and Jason McAfee; two great-grandchildren, Parker Whitehouse and Lily King; three sisters, Patricia Reese, Bette Lea Amos and Vickie (Jim) Amos; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, K. Harvey McAfee and Ronald R. McAfee.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10, with Pastor Brian Greenleaf officiating. Burial will follow in Amity United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.