William "Bill" Bernard Descutner, 76, of Fredericksburg, Va., passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. He was also known as "Billy" to his brother and sisters.

Bill was born July 27, 1944, to Nesbit and Dorothy McGuaine Descutner. Bill loved to hunt and just spend time in the woods and mountains. Most of all, he loved his family. His granddaughter, Madelyn was the light of his life.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane A. Jones Descutner; his two sons, William Descutner II and wife Aysha, and Todd Descutner and wife DeAnn; granddaughter Madelyn Descutner; brother David Descutner and wife DeLysa Burnier; two sisters, Susan Groves and husband Patrick, and Dottie Rorke and husband Michael; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Nesbit and and Dorothy Descutner; and one sister, Alice Hudson.

A memorial will be held for family and close friends at a future date.