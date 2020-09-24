1/1
William Bert Kenny
William Bert Kenny born April 24, 1937, died suddenly Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

Bert was a member of Drywall Finishers Local 2006, Waynsburg Beagle Club, Jefferson Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Mount Morris Sportsman Club. He loved hunting, fishing as well as spending time friends and family.

Bert was preceded in death by his first wife, Lynn; both parents; and brothers Charles Kenny, Earle Kenny, Bob Kenny and Paul Sanfield.

Bert will be sadly missed and always remembered by his life partner, Connie Wise; two daughters, Debby (Sam) Sowash and Melody (John) Bursick; Connie's children, William (Jennifer) Wise, Mindy (Matt) Sevcik, Jeanna (Chuck) Martin, Dianna (Jeff) Crites; as well as two grandchildren, Patrick McElravy and Kenny Smith, and Connie's grandchildren, Amanda and Megan Wise, Jake Sevsick, Nicholas Martin, and Julianna and Jordan Crites. We all loved you very much and will miss you Bertman.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 24, 2020.
