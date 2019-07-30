William Booker, 79, of Washington, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends.

He was born October 13, 1939, at home in Washington, a son of the late Arthur Booker and Mary Hatcher Booker.

Mr. Booker graduated from Washington High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked as a union mason and was a member of Laborers International Union of North America.

Mr. Booker loved football, gardening, working around the house, and his family and friends.

He was married to Rose Marie Adams, who died March 5, 2002.

Surviving are a son, Shawn Leroy Booker of Monongahela; a daughter, Stacey Denise Booker of Washington; four brothers, Donald, Harry, Lloyd and Robert Booker; four sisters, Roberta Booker, Ernestine Marsh, Velma Bryant and Louise Price; four grandchildren, Bryan Thomas, Rhamir Thomas, Brandon and Payton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Leroy and Arthur Booker.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd.., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

Burial in Washington Cemetery will be private.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.