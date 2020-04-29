William C. Kernahan Jr., 87, of Peters Township, peacefully passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Joan Kernahan for 61 years; loving father of Gwen (Don) Davis, Dale Kernahan (John Stokes), and Mark Kernahan; proud grandfather of Kayle Pry, Kristin (Christopher) Hauser and Ryan Davis; caring great-grandfather of Xander Pry; brother of Jean (William) Bays and the late Robert (Betsy, surviving) Kernahan.

William was a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School and Carnegie Mellon University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as 2nd Lieutenant. After the war, Bill received his pilot's license, as a private pilot, and always enjoyed flying.

During his career, he worked at U.S. Steel as a chemical engineer and then at Sun Chevrolet in car sales. Bill was also an emergency medical technician for the Peters Township Ambulance Service for many years. He enjoyed volunteering his time through many organizations. He was a Boy Scout leader and very involved in his church, Trinity United Methodist Church, where he sang in the church choir and acted as a lay reader. Bill was a kind man with a gentle, caring spirit and was well loved by everyone.

Arrangements are by Beinhauers. With the current state of the world, William's funeral services will be private. Those who wish to support William's family during their private funeral services may visit www.beinhauer.com and "Light a Candle" at no cost, and anyone may submit a heartfelt message to the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 430 Center Church Road, McMurray, PA 15317.