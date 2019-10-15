William C. "Pappy" Krueger, 87, of McMurray, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Lois Krueger; loving father of Sandra (Warren) Warber, William J. Krueger and Christine (Jim) Cowler; proud grandfather of Michael (Beth) Warber, Jeffrey Warber, Michael Krueger, Amanda Krueger, Charlene (Jack) Swiker, Trevor Cowler, William Cowler, Matthew Cowler and Rachel Cowler; great-grandfather of Caroline and Nicholas Warber; brother of Jack Krueger, Sherrin Krueger and the late Karl Krueger; and best friend of the late Bud Banner.

Bill was the founder of Keystone Crane & Hoist. He was an avid outdoorsman and quick with a limerick that would make you blush.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. www.henneyfuneralhome.com