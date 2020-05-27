William C. Shelton, 78, of Washington, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side, after a courageous three-and-a-half year battle with cancer.He was born April 25, 1942, in Washington, a son of the late Dr. Joseph M. and Edith Cort Shelton.He was a 1960 graduate of East Washington High School, going on to graduate in 1964 from Waynesburg College and earning a master's degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh in 1969.Bill started his career in the Washington Board of Assistance as a caseworker, eventually leading to the position of tenant service director for the Washington County Housing Authority. He left there in 1981 to take on the role of administrator and CEO of Thomas Campbell Christian Center (Disciples of Christ) and the Confer Vista Apartments in Uniontown (Disciples of Christ), until his retirement in 2003. In addition, he had a part-time career as a medical social worker starting on the first day of Medicare in 1966. He was in social services for Washington Hospital Home Care, Physician's Home Care, Albert Gallatin and finally for Physicians Home Care, retiring in 2008.He served on various boards during his lifetime. He was involved with Family Services of Washington, serving as board president for two years, City Mission, Community Action Corporation Washington and Greene counties. He was on the advisory board for Pennsylvania Department of Public Health, while also serving as vice president of the Washington County Health and Welfare Council. The United Way of Central Washington and the Kiwanis Club were also boards on which he served. He was very involved in the beginnings of the Washington Senior Citizens Center as a charter member as well as treasurer. He was also on the National Board of Directors of the National Benevolent Association of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and the PA Creative Aging Board of Directors.He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, 1793, where he served as an ordained deacon and elder actively for more than 45 years.Bill loved anything related to water. He enjoyed boating, sailing and spending time in his place in Duck, N.C. He was always attending sporting events related to his children and grandchildren over the years. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, being a Penguins season ticket holder for many years.On December 1, 1962, he married Thalia Berry in Chartiers Hill Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed 57 years together. Mrs. Shelton survives.Also surviving are a daughter, Kimberly (Mark) Pacilla of Washington; a son, William (Kelly) Shelton of Moyock, N.C.; four grandchildren, Anthony (Erica Stickney) Pacilla of Washington, Matthew (Jordan) Pacilla of Front Royal, Va., and Megan (Kiel) Bollero and Mitchell Shelton, both of Charlotte, N.C.; two great-granddaughters, Cameron Grace and Regan Elizabeth Pacilla; two nieces, Elaine (Randy) Bigler, Lynn (Jeff) Doehing; and a nephew, David Berry. We cannot forget to mention his beloved dog, Beau, who will really miss him and all the extra treats.Deceased is a sister, who died in infancy.All services will be private.Memorial contributions may be directed Washington Area Humane Society at www.washingtonpashelter.org, or to the charity of one's choice.Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 27, 2020.