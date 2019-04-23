William C. Yerkey

William C. "Bill" Yerkey, 86, of McDonald, Cecil Township, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Concordia Hospice of Washington.

He was born April 27, 1932, in Gilmore, a son of the late Glenn A. and Beatrice Chester Yerkey.

Mr. Yerkey was an employee of U.S. Steel for 33 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed repairing Volkswagon Beetles, ballroom dancing and going to flea markets.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Barbara Bable Yerkey of McDonald; sons, William C. Yerkey, Jr. and Matthew L. (Jennifer) Yerkey, both of McDonald; grandchildren, Christopher, Lindsay, Alex, Kitera and Jeremy Yerkey.

He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Yerkey; brothers, Ray, Jim, Glenn and Robert Yerkey.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m Wednesday in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald, with full military rites accorded by Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #191.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019
