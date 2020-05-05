William Casterline
1957 - 2020
William "Bill" Casterline, 63, of Washington, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home.He was born May 1, 1957, in Washington, a son of the late William Vance Casterline Sr. and Hazel Allen Casterline.Mr. Casterline graduated from Trinity High School in 1975. He worked as a truck driver for 43 years, 17 of which were spent driving for Valley Bulk Transportation.Mr. Casterline was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hot rod cars, old cars and trucks, and especially enjoyed the time spent with his son refurbishing a 1953 Chevy pickup truck. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.On October 19, 1979, he married Hope Jinkens, who survives.Also surviving are two sons, David (Cassandra) Jinkens of Morgantown, W.Va., and William Vance Casterline III of Claysville; two daughters, Rachael (Greg) Spencer of Lone Pine and Stefany (Luke) Renner of Washington; a sister, Jean (Don) Taylor of Washington; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.Deceased are two sisters, Barbara Richards and Donna Mae Brooks.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held at this time. However, a memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 5, 2020.
