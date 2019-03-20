Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Castor.

William "Elky" Castor, 86, of Finleyville, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living, McMurray.

He was born March 10, 1933, in Finleyville, a son of Harry and Matilda Carney Castor.

Mr. Castor retired as a lead mechanic with U.S. Airways in Pittsburgh.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 613 in Finleyville, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 764 in McMurray and Loyal Order of Moose 172 in Finleyville.

Surviving are his wife, Cleta Leavell Castor; two sons, Tony Pica (Dawn) of Upper St. Clair and William P. Castor of Aspinwall; two daughters, Cathy Castor of Monongahela and Gaylyn Frosini (Nick) of Eighty Four; sister Donna Puglisi of Bethel Park; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers and seven sisters.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to any charitable veterans' organization of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.