William Charles "Tom" Dragan, friend to almost everyone he met and loved by many, 91, of Meadow Lands, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Hawthorne Woods, with his daughters at his side.

Born June 14, 1928, in Linden, a son of the late William and Mary Pisko Dragan, he had a lifelong passion for farming, served his country in the Korean conflict and was employed by Precision Industries until his retirement. Not one to sit around, he answered the call to be a school bus driver and did so for many years with Schweinebraten Bus Company.

On May 12, 1962, he married Marilyn Baker, who preceded him in death after 44 years together.

Survivng are his two daughters, Holly (Jake) Wells of Canonsburg and Lorraine (Bud) Koffler of McDonald; three grandchildren, Cody (Krysta) Cavanaugh of Pittsburgh, Emilee Wells of Langeloth and Evan Wells of Canonsburg and companion Martha Vozniak; a brother, Robert Dragan (Donna) of Meadow Lands; three sisters, Joan Oliveri of Meadow Lands and Helen Czenzek and Florence Zofchak (George), both of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Heather Marie; two brothers, John Dragan and Charles Dragan; and five sisters, Elizabeth "Libby" Dragan, Katherine Lesefka, Margaret Bodnar, Marie Nagy and Anna Mae Dragan.

Family and friends are welcome in the Beinhauer-Bogan Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ( ).