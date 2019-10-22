William D. Quattro (1935 - 2019)
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
15317
William D. Quattro, 83, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born December 10, 1935, he was a son of the late Margaret and Lewis Quattro and a cherished cousin to Douglas McArthur.

"Sorry to say goodbye to all of my friends and neighbors, but I didn't want to have another birthday and not be able to party like we used to. Remember to be kind to each other and remember I'll be watching."

Interment will take place at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019
