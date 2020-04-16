William Dorsey "Billy" "Dozer Bill" Lemley passed away at home Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer, with the love of his life by his side. He was born June 4, 1947, to Clark G. and Wilda Dorsey Lemley in Morgantown, W.Va.

Billy is survived by his wife, Susan Snyder Lemley, whom he married November 25, 1983; his daughters, Denise Fox Patterson of Canonsburg, and Lori Fox Cain and husband Paul of Taylorsville, Ky.; and his mother, Wilda Dorsey Lemley of Waynesburg. He was a loving Pap to five grandchildren, Paige, Alex and Grace Patterson, and Mackenzie and Matthew Cain; his sister, Mona Sue Phillips and husband Ron of Mt. Morris; and his nephew, Jeff Phillips and wife Lori; and two great nephews, Levi and Chase; and several cousins, whom he loved to call and tease on their birthdays, are also surviving.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Clark G. Lemley; maternal grandparents Clarence and Gorgie Dorsey, and William and Ona Pyles Lemley.

He was a graduate of Waynesburg High School Class of 1965. He served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard during which his tour of duty was on the USS Glacier, an icebreaker traveling to the North and South poles. He retired from Federal #2 Mine, Wana, W.Va., in 2010 after a 40-year career of which 30 years were operating a dozer.

Billy loved football, especially Penn State football and held season tickets for 38 years. He also coached little league for the Mt. Morris Blackhawks. Billy was an avid golfer.

He was a member of American Legion Post 992, Mt. Morris, where he served as former post and quota commander. He was honored to participate in many military funerals. Billy was an active member of the Salvation Army and a past board member. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Billy was a dedicated member of Fairall United Methodist Church, serving many positions within the church. He was also a member of the Church Quartet as long as his health permitted, and loved to sing. He was a dedicated servant of God and a lover of animals.

At this time, due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no public visitation or services. Hopefully there will be a public visitation and services at a later date with the Rev. Jacob Judy officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. of Mt. Morris has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Corner Cupboard Food Bank, 881 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.