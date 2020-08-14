William E. "Bill" Hildebrand, 93, of Prosperity passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Phyllis Johnson Hildebrand; loving father of Linda (Marc) Case and William B. (Lisa) Hildebrand; proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Tia), Elyse and Kristen; and great-grandfather to Janessa, Kailyn and Keira Hildebrand and Dennis Gray; uncle to John R. Johnson III; son of the late Elmer and Bertha Hildebrand. He was the loving brother of the late Patricia Hildebrand. He is also survived by a host of cherished friends and neighbors.

Bill was a 1945 graduate of South Hills High School where he was the president of his senior class. He was a former controller of Luria Steel and a sales manager for Matthew Bender Law books. Bill was a sergeant in the U. S. Army Air Corps and served in occupied Germany after V. E. Day. The loss of Bill is unmeasurable, he leaves behind many who will miss his wisdom and wit.

Friends will be received 10 a.m. Saturday in the Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2820 Washington Road, McMurray. A private service will be held for immediate family members at 11 a.m. A live stream of the service is available at www.beinhauer.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.