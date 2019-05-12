William E. Luckett

William E. "Bill" Luckett, 69, of Bridgeport, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Wheeling Hospital.

He was born November 25, 1949, a son of the late John and Blanche Mills Luckett.

He was a Presbyterian. Bill loved animals, playing bingo and country music.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, James Luckett; and sisters Barbara Miller, Martha Luckett and Lena Hughes.

He is survived by his sister, Constance McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home, Bridgeport. Interment in Washington Cemetery at a later date. To offer condolences, visit wilsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2019
