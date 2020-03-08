William E. Tomey Jr., 79, a resident of Peters Township since 1953, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born February 28, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William and Irma Hoover Tomey.

Mr. Tomey graduated from Peters Township Junior-Senior High School in 1959 and attended California State College, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, and West Virginia University, where he received a Masters of Arts degree. He taught American History for two years in the West Allegheny School District and 33 years in the Upper St. Clair School District, where he served as middle school social studies curriculum leader for social studies for 17 years.

He was a member of the Peters Creek United Presbyterian Church since 1959 and currently the Peters Creek Evangelist Church. He was a former member of the Bethel-St. Clair Rotary Club and served as president of the community service organization during the 1977-78 club year.

Photography, travel and presidential history were among his interests. He especially enjoyed traveling to the Scandinavian countries and Great Britain. He visited many presidential museums, homes and burial places. He was an avid reader.

He is survived by a brother, Robert L. Tomey of North Strabane Township; and longtime dear friends Raymond and Nancy Jane Balach of Bethel Park; and his "nieces" Nancy Maria Schuesselin and Beth Anne Balach.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-941-3211. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the funeral home. A blessing service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in funeral home chapel. The Rev. Doug Brandt of Peters Creek Evangelist Presbyterian Church will conduct services. Interment will take place at Brush Run Cemetery, Peters Township.

Due to his profound respect for former President Calvin Coolidge, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvin Coolidge Memorial Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 97, Plymouth Notch, VT 05066.

