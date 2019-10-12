William Edward "Bill" Barrett Sr., 63, of Rivesville, W.Va., died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

He was born June 10, 1956, in Washington, the son of Shirley McCartney Barrett Travers of Old Town, Fla., and the late Herbert Milton Barrett Sr.

Bill was a graduate of McGuffey High School and was a hard-working heavy equipment operator.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1974 to 1976.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, William Edward Barrett Jr. of Rivesville; a daughter, Melissa Swafford of Florida; a brother, Herbert M. Barrett Jr. of Florida; four sisters, Debra (Tim) Sanders of Washington, Mildred Hough of Florida, Brenda DiVideo of Florida and Robin Iams of Washington; three grandchildren, Erin M. Barrett Marks, Kayla R. Barrett and William Edward Barrett III; and numerous nieces and nephews.

All services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a gues tbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.