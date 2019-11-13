William "Bill" Ellsworth Noble, 73, of Valley Grove, W.Va., passed away suddenly into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus, Saturday, November 9, 2019.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was an only child born in Washington and grew up in Claysville.

Bill graduated from Washington & Jefferson College in Washington and then attended the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, graduating in 1972. His internal medicine residency was completed at Presbyterian University Hospital in Pittsburgh. He completed a cardiology fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Bill began his practice in Pittsburgh and a year later came to the Wheeling Clinic.

He was a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and also a fellow of the American College of Physicians. He started a private practice at Ohio Valley Medical Center in 1995. He served a year as president of the medical-dental staff. He served as chief of cardiology at OVMC for many years.

One of his great loves was teaching and he was awarded the Teacher of the Year several times by the medical residents at OVMC. He also enjoyed his membership in the Blue Pencil Club, which stirred his intellectual faculties. Bill had a brilliant mind and loved to read, which was a true passion. A lover of books even since his childhood, he tried to share his love of books with everyone and anyone. But most of all, he enjoyed being a cardiologist. He was truly committed to his patients. He was a true hero who gave his life for 42 years serving his community with great compassion and kindness. He appreciated working with his close associates, Dr. Adel Frenn and Dr. John Wurtzbacher, his secretary, Pat Urbanek, and his nurse, Robin Ledergerber.

And lastly, one of his great loves was to travel with his wife. They hiked the great national parks out west all their married life. He loved museums, dragging her with him to every museum he could find as well as to used bookstores. The good doctor, Bill Noble, a man of great passion for life and passion for people, was also a man full of great creativity and great sensitivity to the needs of others.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Egan Noble and Mildred Somerlade Noble.

Surviving are his loving and committed wife, Dawn of Valley Grove; son Will Noble (Jodi) of Claysville; daughter Candi Noble-Greathouse of Wheeling, W.Va.; grandchildren Jacob, Abigail, Bethany and Caroline; and sister-in-law Lynn Baltich and Jim Kropf.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger Street, Elm Grove, Wheeling, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, with the Rev. Dwight Kay Lowther of Charleston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Hope, Wheeling, or Wheeling Health Right Inc., Wheeling.

Personal condolences can be left for the family at www.Kepnerfuneral.com.