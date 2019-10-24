William F. Ferlich Jr., 68, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 18, 2019. He was a loving son of the late Ruth Stewart and William Ferlich.

He is survived by his son, William Ferlich. He was the dear brother of Dennis (Mary Kirkland) Ferlich; loving uncle to Justin Ferlich and Melanie (Eric) Hartzog; and had a special bond with Joseph Garner, who was like a son to him.

William went to Trinity High School and graduated from Penn State University in 1973, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was especially proud of his career as a mechanical engineer working in the construction industry. He started his career in Washington, D.C., working as a project engineer overseeing construction of various portions of the subway in the 1970s. He moved back to Pittsburgh and continued his work in the construction of bridges and roadways, continually moving up the ranks into more responsible management positions.

When his son was young, he enjoyed spending time with him assisting with coaching soccer, hockey, baseball, and BMX racing. He also enjoyed his family, pets, cooking and watching sports, especially Penn State football. William will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 until the 2 p.m. service Saturday, October 26, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray.