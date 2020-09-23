William F. O'Brien, 75, of West Chester, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

He was born August 22, 1945, in Washington, a son of William G. and Grace Wiles O'Brien.

He was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Roman Catholic Church in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. O'Brien worked as an electrical engineer.

Mr. O'Brien was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed fantasy football. He loved spending time with his family.

On July 31, 1976, he married Sharon Zampan O'Brien, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, Sean (Gwen) O'Brien of McDonald; his daughter, Kelly (Stephen Feller) O'Brien of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Claire, Grace and Delaney; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Patricia Ehrentraut.

There will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his family for a donation to be made in his name to a charity.

