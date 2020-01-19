William "Bill" Falcon, 82, of Walton Hills, Ohio and Greensboro, N.C., passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, while recovering from surgery.

Bill was born November 2, 1937, a son of the late James and Rita Ceccarelli Falcon. He grew up in Fredericktown. Following graduation from East Bethlehem High School, he joined the Army, based in Fort Benning. He then went to work for the Chrysler Corporation in Twinsburg, Ohio.

His treasure on earth was undeniably his family. Bill was a kind, generous and loving husband and father. He was known for his big heart, welcoming smile, love of music and the outdoors, especially time spent on the Monongahela River in Pennsylvania. Bill was a proud U.S. Army veteran, auto worker, member of the AFL-CIO and fierce Democrat.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Barbara Greskovich Falcon; daughter, Jeanine Falcon and her husband David Bergen; son, Bill Falcon and his husband Damon Shelton, all of Greensboro, N.C.; a brother, Ronald Falcon of Clarksville; and uncle, Bruno "Chick" Ceccarelli of Canonsburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Falcon, Robert Falcon and Albert Falcon.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made, in his honor, to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Forbis & Dick North Elm Street is serving the Falcon family.