William Frank

William "Chip" Frank, 52, of Dania Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Adventure Hospital.

He was a graduate of Washington High School and Florida State University.

After graduation from FSU, Chip was employed by several firms as a commercial real estate appraiser. In early 2000, he formed an LLC called "Frank Appraisals" and expanded his services throughout south Florida.

When he was not working, Chip pursued his passion for photography and playing guitar for his band called "The Strand."

He is survived by his mother, Jane Sorice Sliman (John) of Venice, Fla.; his father, William E. Frank (Julie) of Boca Raton, Fla.; and a stepbrother, Jason Sliman of Colorado. Other survivors include his uncles, Sam Sorice (Pat) of Houston and Thomas (Madeline) Frank of Pittsburgh; great-aunts Marie Durso of Carnegie and Doris Sorice of Washington; and many cousins. He will also be missed by his long-time close friend, Sherry Sandlin, and business associate Britt Rosen.

Previously deceased family members include his grandparents, John and Katherine Sorice of Washington, and William and Grace Frank of McKees Rocks.

Chip will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind man with a passion for music and a phenomenal understanding of digital technology.