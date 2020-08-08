1/1
William G. Kerr Sr.
1925 - 2020
William G. Kerr Sr., 94, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, in his home. He was born November 22, 1925, in Ronco, Fayette County, a son of the late Thomas Guy and Ethel Fox Kerr.

Mr. Kerr attended German Township schools and served with the U.S. Army with the 89th Infantry Division in Germany, where he was wounded in combat during World War II. He retired in 1987 as a heavy equipment operator for the Consolidated Coal Company Robena Mine.

Mr. Kerr was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, Carmichaels, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47, Uniontown, United Mine Workers of America Local #6321 and the Isaac Walton League, Uniontown. On September 7, 1974, he married Carmen M. Quintana Shanto, who died February 10, 2019.

Surviving are a son, William G. Kerr Jr. (Tonnie) of Mount Union; two daughters, Diana L. Kerr at home and Donna K. Waine (Fred) of Waynesburg; the mother of his children, Anna Kerr of Carmichaels; a stepson, John David Shanto (Joy) of Willoughby, Ohio; three grandchildren, Dawn M. Clark (Tony), Vaughn L. Mankey (Celina) and Freddie Waine (Bre); five stepgrandchildren, Melanie Snyder, Christopher Shanto, Jamie Shanto, Shennon Shanto and Jacob Shanto; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Frederick Kerr; two brothers, James Kerr and Lindsay Kerr; a sister, Irene Burke; and a stepson, Michael Curtis Shanto.

State guidelines permit a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at a time. While wearing a mask and observing social distancing, family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, August 10, in YOSKOVICH FUNREAL HOME, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, with the Rev. H. David McElroy officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warriors or to CBM Ministries.

For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
