William G. "Bill" Paterson, 88, of Monongahela, passed away Monday, March 30, 3020 in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born on November 24, 1931, in Collinsburg, a son of the late Andrew Paterson and Janet (Condie) Paterson.

Because of his Scottish heritage his childhood friends gave him the nickname "Scotch".

Bill graduated from West Newton High School in 1949. He was first employed with A & P Company for 25 years. He then worked for Foodland in Monongahela where he retired in 2016, at the age of 84.

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Army. Bill was a member of the Collinsburg Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was also a member of the VFW Post 7812 and Post 1409, and the American Legion where he loved playing BINGO in his later years. He gave the best of himself to others and was loved by many.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife Gloria Nagy Paterson.

Surviving are his two daughters, Catherine D. (John R.) Mihalik, Rebecca (Duane Hillegas) Paterson; four grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Mihalik, Michael (Kelly) Mihalik, Christian Hillegas, Madison Hillegas; and by a great-grandson, Mason Mihalik.

Regrettably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services, 441 Reed Ave. Monessen. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Bill's name be made to: , www.alz.org/research.

