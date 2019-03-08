William Gaylord DeiCas, 71, of Charleroi, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.

He was born March 3, 1947, in North Charleroi, a son of the late William Gaylord and Sarah Mouyard DeiCas.

Bill graduated from Mon Valley Catholic High School's class of 1965 and also graduated from Penn State University. He was a professional land surveyor.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Sovesky DeiCas; daughter Katherine M. DeiCas of Tempe, Ariz.; son Adam B. DeiCas of Charleroi; sister Sarah Pustelak and husband Walter of Donora; two brothers, Thomas DeiCas and wife Kathleen of California and Gerard DeiCas of Charleroi; and three grandchildren, Cole and Ada Jane DeiCas and Benjamin Martinez.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Rudy.

Friends and relatives will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9. Interment will be in National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to plant a tree with Arbor Day Foundation, shop.arborday.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.