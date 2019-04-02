Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William George Heinen.

William George Heinen, 74, of Burgettstown, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in UPMC-Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born November 5, 1944, in Allegheny County, a son of the late Cornelius "Pete" and Agnes Augestine Heinen.

Mr. Heinen was employed for over 40 years as a welder with the Iron Workers Local No. 3 and was also a lifelong, self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Iron Workers Local No. 3 and Moose Lodge 22, Washington.

Mr. Heinen was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, auctions, farming and country music.

Surviving are four daughters, Gloria Niemiec of Falls Church, Va., Vicki Martin of Dallas, Texas, Tracey Gilpin (Earl) of Clarksville and Shelly Heinen of New Braunfels, Texas; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lois Blodel of Bethel Park and Rose Allen and Susie Allen, both of Weirton, W.Va.; a brother, Joseph Heinen of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Francis "Dude" Filing, and two sisters, Katie Swartz and Julie Gringere.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314. Interment will be private.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.