William Gerald Starinsky, 80, of Cokeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born June 27, 1939, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Michael and Anna Hanzel Starinsky.

Bill was a 1957 graduate of Ellsworth High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked for more than 25 years for Bethlehem Mines #60. Bill was a member of Cokeburg Presbyterian Church, the American Legion and the Cokeburg Moose.

In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Carole Cindrich.

In addition to his wife, Carole, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Timothy Kennedy of Harrisburg; a granddaughter, Brooke Kennedy; a sister, Geri Hillhouse and husband Dave; and a brother, Ed Starinsky.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc., 405 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, with the Rev. Frances Skariot presiding. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Carroll Township. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Cokeburg Presbyterian Church or Washington Area Humane Society.

