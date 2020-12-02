William H. Gullborg, 92, of McMurray, died Friday, November 27, 2020, in hospice care in Canonsburg Hospital, Canonsburg.

He was born July 20, 1928, in Renovo, a son of the late Harry R. and Nellie E. Gullborg.

On June 7, 1950, he married his beloved wife of 68 years, Grace E. Gullborg, just five days after having graduated from Syracuse University.

Bill was president, owned and operated Gullborg Insurance, Inc. for more than 40 years, where he serviced and became close friends with many of his clients. He has been a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable and received the Founders Award for most of those years.

He was a former president of the McMurray Rotary Club and had been a Rotarian for 60+ years. Bill also served on the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce and was a lifetime member and on various boards of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church in Peters Township. He had served his community in many ways all the days of his life.

He was a very caring, giving individual and lived life selflessly, not only for his family, but for anyone he knew.

Surviving are his children, Nancy L. Gullborg of Upper St. Clair, Linda S. (Duane) Kish of Manchester, Vt., William D. (Sandra) Gullborg of Washington and David D. (Janet) Gullborg of McMurray. He was the grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of seven.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Grace E. Gullborg; and daughter Gail Lynn Gullborg.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held some time near the anniversary of his death, October/November 2021.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church at www.mlumc.org, Trinity United Methodist Church at www.trinitymcmurrayumc.com, or Rotary International at www.rotary.org.