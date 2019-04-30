William H. "Bill" Lavins Jr. died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 90.

He was born March 1, 1929 in Rices Landing, where he spent most of his life. Bill and his family moved to Ocean County, N.J., where they lived for 10 years before returning to Rices Landing. He has spent the last five years as a resident of Rolling Meadows Care Facility in Waynesburg.

Bill was a 1949 graduate of Cumberland Township High School. He began his career as a coal miner while attending high school, both working and going to school until graduation. His career started at the Crucible Mine. He retired from Gateway Mine, where he remained an active member of the United Mine Workers of America. Bill was an avid outdoors man with a love for animals. He had a talent for woodworking and could often be found in his chair with a book as he loved reading. Bill never met a stranger as he loved to chat with everyone and was known lovingly for his tall tales and was often referred to as "Wild Bill" or "Stoney Bill."

Bill married the love of his life, Connie, on April 1, 1950. They raised five daughters together, enjoyed church services, the company of grandchildren and after retirement became enthusiastic flea marketers. They were married for 58 years when Connie passed in 2008.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William H. Lavins Sr. and Anna Globosky Lavins; two sisters Molly and Claire Lavins; a brother, Wallace Lavins and his loving wife, Constance "Connie" Nutt Lavins; a daughter, Brenda Lavins Nesbitt and her husband David Nesbitt; a grandson, Casy Nesbitt; a granddaughter, Odessa Lavins; and son-in-law Robert Kovalcheck Jr.

Bill is survived by his daughters Cindy Bailey of Waynesburg, Billie Jean Kovalcheck of Carmichaels, Melanie Miller (David) of Rices Landing and Jeni Hager (Roger) of Clarksville; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill has asked that there be no public viewing or funeral. A graveside ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Hewitt Cemetery in Rices Landing.

