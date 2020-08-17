1/1
William H. Macik
1937 - 2020
William H. Macik, 83, of Washington, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born April 20, 1937, in Muse, a son of John A. and Helen Sohyda Macik.

Bill was a 1955 graduate of Chartiers High School.

Mr. Macik had been employed by the former Architectural Metals in Canonsburg and retired from McMillen Welding in Houston.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Houston, where he had served as a trustee and usher.

Mr. Macik was a life member of the Canonsburg Sportsman Club, Chartiers Lodge #297 Free & Accepted Masons, Scottish Rite, Pittsburgh Consistory and Syria Shrine Caravan #2.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family.

On August 10, 1956, he married Jessie Toland, who died April 11, 2019.

Surviving are two sons, William H. Macik Jr. (Kathleen) of Avella and David A. Macik (Susie) of Washington; four grandchildren, Stacy Klein, Chad Macik, Meighan Grice (Bruce) and Mitchell Macik; seven great-grandchildren, Gavin and Liliana Macik, Gunnar, Melania and Zander Klein, and Claire and Stella Grice; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, John A. Macik Jr.; a sister, Betty Jane Macik; and his stepmother, Mary Burchik Macik.

Due to present restrictions, all services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church, 213 E. Pike Street, Houston, PA 15342.

Services have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
