William Harry Andrews Sr.
1956 - 2020
William Harry Andrews Sr., 64, of Slovan, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in his home.

He was born September 12, 1956, a son of the late John F. Andrews and Dolores Evans Litzinger.

Mr. Andrews was a respected and self-employed drywaller in the Burgettstown area for many years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Sue Donaldson Andrews, whom he married December 7, 1999; five children, Erica Lynn Andrews of Burgettstown, William Andrews Jr. and wife Danielle of Burgettstown, Makayla Luff of Weirton, W.Va., Madison Orlosky of West Alexander and Michael Luff of Burgettstown; his six grandchildren, Kathleen Harshey, Ronald and Hunter Cline, Chloe Andrews, Ayden Smith and Michael Luff Jr.; four brothers; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two brothers; and a sister.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, September 18, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021. Immediately concluding the visitation at 4 p.m., the Andrews Family invites everyone to the Atlasburg Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1540 Smith Township State Road, Atlasburg, for refreshments and continuation of fellowship.

In keeping with state guidelines, face masks and practicing social distancing are required.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to his family in care of the funeral home.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
