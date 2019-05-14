William H.T. Fulton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H.T. Fulton.
Service Information
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA
15129
(412)-835-0616
Obituary
Send Flowers

William H.T. "Bill" Fulton, 69, of South Park, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce Lynn Pust Fulton; son of the late Lance W. and Audrey Tatum Fulton; brother of Robert (Marlys) Fulton, Richard (Frances) Fulton, Roy Fulton, Gregory Fulton, James (Elizabeth) Fulton and the late Lance, Thomas and Jonathan Fulton; brother-in-law of Beverly (Richard) Frosini; also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road, Route 88, Library, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16.

The family requests donations in Bill's name to or ALS. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.