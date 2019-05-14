William H.T. "Bill" Fulton, 69, of South Park, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce Lynn Pust Fulton; son of the late Lance W. and Audrey Tatum Fulton; brother of Robert (Marlys) Fulton, Richard (Frances) Fulton, Roy Fulton, Gregory Fulton, James (Elizabeth) Fulton and the late Lance, Thomas and Jonathan Fulton; brother-in-law of Beverly (Richard) Frosini; also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road, Route 88, Library, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16.

The family requests donations in Bill's name to or ALS. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.