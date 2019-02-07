William Ira "Bud" Kiger, 86, of Spraggs, died at 12:44 a.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at home.

He was born Thursday, August 18, 1932 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Ira Kiger and Louise Taylor Kiger.

Mr. Kiger was a member of the Spraggs United Methodist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #1929. Mr. Kiger loved to work Belgian horses and enjoyed farming. He worked for Alltel Telephone Company as a Lineman, retiring 1994.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and his caregivers for all that they did for Mr. Kiger and the family.

He is survived by his wife, Oleta McCormick Kiger, whom he married on November 27, 1957.

Also surviving are two sons, William Jay Kiger and his wife Sandy of Nashville, Tenn., and Fred Lee Kiger, and his girlfriend Christie of Waynesburg; two granddaughters, Amanda Kiger and Bailee Kiger; three sisters, Viola Bandelow and her husband Tom of Seminole, Fla., Mary Lou Davis and her husband Jack of Norwalk, Ohio, and Rosalee Kiger, of Waynesburg; and one brother, Donald "Happy" Kiger and his wife Diane of Wakeman, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is one sister, Karen Sue Kiger, and one brother, Charles Duane Kiger.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 8, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, with Pastor Monica Calvert officiating. Burial will be in Fairview-Kiger Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County.