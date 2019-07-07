William J. "Mr. Bill" Backstrom, 80, of New Castle, formerly of Finleyville, was reunited with the love of his life at heaven's gate Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born May 13, 1939, to the late Leonard E. and Jessie Hamilton-Mathies Backstrom. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War/conflict and ended his career as the personal driver for General Omar Bradley. He retired as production manager from Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lawton, Okla., in 1985 and later retired as plant manager of Load King Manufacturing in Jacksonville, Fla.

On April 12, 1974, he married his soul mate, the late Mary Ann Bright. Together they shared a lifelong commitment to setting a godly example. Although a blended family, they loved every child as if their own.

Surviving children are Beth Ann Hodges, Pete (Donna) Molinaro and Jennifer Alvaro; special son Robin J. Hodges; special daughter, Lisa (John) Croft; sister Donna Gresh; brother-in-love Lucien J. (Becky) Bright; eight grandchildren, Holly Ann (Kenton) Hodges, JP (Christina) Molinaro, Chablis Molinaro, Dominique Molinaro, Dillon Oktem and Nicole, Natalie and Buddy Alvaro; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many loved friends who were like family.

Deceased are a daughter, Janna Backstrom; sister Norma K. Prah; sister-in-love Janice L. Bright; and nephew Brian Martin.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Banning United Methodist Church, 1800 Banning Road, Dawson, PA 15428.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com