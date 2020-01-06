William J. "Billy" Carson, 67, of Meadow Lands, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in his home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was born August 25, 1952, in Shadyside, the son of the late William G. Carson and Ruth M. Schneider.

Bill was a 1970 graduate of Keystone Oaks High School. Bill retired from Washington Ford in January 2017. He previously worked at Iron City Spring Co.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He never knew a stranger. With his quick wit and gregarious nature, Bill made friends everywhere he went. He was always interested in learning where folks were from and where they went to school. He would then proudly share that he was from Dormont, the "center of the universe." Bill loved spending time with his family and coaching his sons and grandsons in baseball and wrestling. He was a dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates with his wife every season.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons Bill (Meghan) Carson, Corey (Kristy) Carson, Martin Yater and Zac Yater; grandsons Aiden, Noah, Kyler, Nikolas, Ty, Alex and Bryce; sisters Donna Carson and Diane (Guy) Stehle; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211), where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, with Pastor Joe DiDonato presiding. Burial will follow at Woodruff Memorial Park, North Strabane Township.

The Carson family extends special thanks to Dr. James Ohr, Becky Lewis and the kind and caring nurses and staff at Hillman Cancer Center. These wonderful people became extended family to Bill and gave Linda and his family peace and comfort.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillman Cancer Research Foundation. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.