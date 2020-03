William J. Clites, 59, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Bobtown, died Friday, March 13, 2020.

Surviving is a son, William Clites II; a granddaughter; a sister, Joetta Clites Bliss; and a brother, Richard Clites.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, March 17, in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

A complete obituary can be viewed at www.herod-rishel.com.