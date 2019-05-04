William J. Delach Sr., 96, of Upper St. Clair, passed peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and retired from St. Clair Plumbing and Heating.

He is the husband of the late Edna DeFaveri; former husband of Joan Delach; cherished companion of Gladys Kennel; loving father to Bill (Jan), Deborah Funka (Jerry), Linda Fucile (Kevin) and Robert (Marseille); stepfather to Patty DeFaveri and Rick DeFaveri (Suzette); grandfather to Kelly Appl (Clayton), Julie Delach, Jennifer Handa (Matt), Sarah Deault (Bill), J.T. Funka, Olivia Delach and Heather Mongiovi (Randy); and great-grandfather of Ava and Ella Mongiovi.

He will be remembered by his harmonica playing, polka music and dancing, bowling and golf.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Beinhauer-Fryer. Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, in Holy Child Parish. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.