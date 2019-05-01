William J. Durbin, 74, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Laskosky's Personal Care Home, Clarksville.

He was born September 12, 1944, in Waynesburg, a son of the late William and Grace Durbin.

William resided most of his life in the Waynesburg area and had worked for several local businesses.

He is survived by two sisters, Emma and Lucy, and one brother, Harry.

Private burial will be in Smith Cemetery, Waynesburg. Arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.