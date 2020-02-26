William J. "Skilly" Engel, 77, of Strabane, died Monday, February 24, 2020.

Bill was born September 30, 1942, in Strabane, a son of McCarrell and Anna Rebar Engel.

He was a member of St. Patrick Parish.

On June 4, 1966, he married Shirley Crosson Engel, with whom he shared over 53 years of marriage, who died August 26, 2010.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a shearman for the former McGraw Edison and Cooper Industries. Mr. Engel enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and especially enjoyed time spent with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are his daughters, Andrea Engel of Strabane, Melissa (Paul Unruh) Engel of Chambersburg; his brother, Dennis (Jill) Engel of Canonsburg; eight grandchildren, Nichole (Donny) Gladd, Joseph (Lilly) Malardie Jr., Justin (Amy Templeton) Malardie; Beck Unruh, Dane Unruh, Ronald (Jeremy) Bush-Betarie, Mandy (Selina) Preteroti, Andrew Betarie; two great-grandchildren, Lylah Gladd and Connor Gladd; several nieces and nephews; and his animal children, Rosie and Henry.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Engel; his daughter, Michelle Anesetti; and his sister, Patricia Kisko. He will be dearly missed by family and friends from Jimmy G's.

Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA, 15317, Phillip L. Sollon, Supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Family and friends are welcome 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, in the funeral home. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, in the funeral home, followed by burial in the St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.