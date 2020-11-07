William J. Jamison, 82, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Born April 30, 1938 in Greensboro, he was a son of the late William G. and Margaret Gabor Jamison.

A 1956 graduate of Mapletown High School, he was a coal miner, retired from the New Warwick Mining Co., and had previously worked for more than 20 years at Duquesne Light. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local 6290 in Nemacolin.

Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps on active duty from 1956 – 58, and in the Marine Reserves from 1958 – 1962. He also served in the PA Army Reserves National Guard for 10 years, from 1977-1987, and the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves for 12 years, from 1987 – 1999. Throughout those years of honorable service, he received the following medals and commendations from the military: Army Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Team Commendation, the Marine, Army and Reserve Good Conduct Medals, Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Special Operations Service Ribbon, Armed Force Reserve Medal, Rifle and Pistol Marksmanship Ribbons, Commandant's Letter of Commendation Ribbon, DOT Outstanding Unit Award, Bicentennial Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

He was a member of the former Greensboro Presbyterian Church, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6303 in Greensboro, the Tri-County Leathernecks, and a longtime member of the National Rifle Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his antique cars, and attending car shows all over the local area.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sondra L. "Sandy" Faux Jamison; two children and their spouses, William R. and Debbie Jamison of Greensboro, and Lisa (Jamison) and Mark Thorne of Morgantown, W.Va.; two grandchildren, David Clites, and Brittany (Clites) Collins and husband Isaiah; a great-grandson, Aidan Matthew Collins; and a brother, Gerald Jamison of Ohio.

A sister, Mary Grace Grove, formerly of Florida, is deceased.

In light of the current pandemic, services for Bill will be private. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in the Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.

Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

Messages of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.herod-rishel.com.