William J. "Billy" Krueger, 59, of Canonsburg, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 8, 2020.

He was the loving father of Michael V. and Amanda M. Krueger; son of Lois J. and the late William C. Krueger; former husband of Maureen P. Krueger; brother of Sandra L. (Warren) Warber and Chris L. (Jim) Cowler; uncle of Michael (Beth) Warber, Charlene (Jack) Swiker, Trevor Cowler, William Cowler, Matthew Cowler and Rachel Cowler; and great-uncle of Caroline and Nicholas. He is also survived by his faithful companion, Kaya.

He worked alongside his father at Keystone Crane & Hoist.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park.

In his memory, donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, www.washingtonpashelter.org, or , .

www.henneyfuneralhome.com