William J. Miller, 77, of Dilliner, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in his home, with his loving family at his side.

Born February 2, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Emmitt and Lola Hobday Miller.

Bill was an industrial painter, having painted on many of the area power plant smoke stacks, and he was a member of the Painter's Union, Local 6.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Bellis Miller, and the following children: William Miller of Bobtown, Starlette Daye of Brownsville, Sandy Riggleman and Tonya Wiilliamson, both of Dilliner, and Rick Glover of Bobtown. He was the much loved "Pappy" to all, including his 19 grandchildren and their families. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Deceased are two stepsons, Bill and Rodney Glover; two sisters, Lola and Trina; and six brothers, Lester, Robert, Tommy, Norman, Larry and Donald.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Friday, June 21, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, with Pastor Joe Eicholtz officiating.

