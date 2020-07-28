William J. Okuley, 89, of Waynesburg, died at 11:54 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in his home.

He was born Tuesday, January 13, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., a son of the late Andrew Okuley and Josephine Suhl Okuley.

Mr. Okuley was a member of the St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg and had been affiliated with the First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg.

Bill was a member of Knights of Columbus. When his health permitted, he enjoyed golf, bird watching, playing Bridge, working in the yard, photography and football. He was a veteran having served with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Mr. Okuley worked for Nabisco, first as a salesman and later as plant manager. He worked several places in the Washington, D.C., area and also in Wilmington, Del.

His wife, Mary Jane Corwin Okuley, whom he married October 11, 1952, died January 28, 2010.

Surviving are three sisters-in-law, Jean Cain of Fraser, Mich., Carol Sue Fuller of Jefferson, and Carol Corwin of Waynesburg. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are two sisters and one brother.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Due to the coronavirus restrictions placed on funeral homes by the state, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Masks must be worn and we ask that when entering the funeral home you use the hand sanitizer that will be provided. Services will be private, with Father Francis Frazier as celebrant. Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.