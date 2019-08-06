William J. "Bill" Pisarcik, 59, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by his praying family.

He was the beloved husband of Cecilia "Cissy"; loving father of Joshua, Luke (Melissa), Mark (Carissa), Molly (John), Lindsey (Ben), Philip, Jacob and Joseph Pisarcik; and loving grandfather of Grace, Lena, Ellie, Valentina, Rocco and Annie.

He was a son of the late Billie Dean Spar and Joseph Pisarcik and brother of Katha, Susie, Mary, John, Jane, Paul, Teresa, Tom, Lisa, Becky and Michael.

Bill was the uncle to 76 nieces and nephews.

Bill was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. He worked for Mascaro Construction Company, to whom he was very loyal. It was apparent to anyone who knew him that Bill's greatest love was Cissy, his children and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate man willing to help anyone in need. He loved his family, friends and country. This spiritual man bravely fought prostate cancer with a positive attitude. He will be deeply missed, but our profound sympathy is coupled with the joy in knowing that he is with his heavenly Father, around whom his life evolved.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Beinhauer Funeral Home 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Finleyville. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Relief Services or Disabled Veterans of America.

To add or view tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.