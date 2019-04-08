Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Redman.

William J. Redman, 85, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Villages Regional Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born April 23, 1933, in Sturgeon, a son of the late William and Marie Delmontague Redman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Fisher Redman.

William was formerly a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church and currently a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Florida. He was employed as a manager in Pittsburgh for Bell Telephone Company for 30 years and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He enjoyed playing bridge, fishing, tennis, golf and gardening. Even after his move to Florida, he remained a faithful Penguins and Pirates fan.

Surviving are his children, Teri (Jerry) Runtas of McDonald/The Villages and Deborah (Frank) Nagode of Coraopolis; grandchildren Daniel (Christine) Nagode and Kylie(Ren) Litman; great grandchildren Ava Grace and Lydia Margaret Nagode, and Lucy Jane Litman.

He is also survived by his sister, Betty Weatherell of Oregon; nephews, Jim, Jeff and Tom Weatherell.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc. 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, (724-926-2800). A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.